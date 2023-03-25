Millionaire home sellers are slashing prices and sweetening deals this week in Los Angeles, eager to move their properties off the market before a new real estate tax aimed squarely at the rich goes into effect on April 1.

In November, Los Angeles voters backed Measure ULA, a transfer tax on big-ticket property sales that the city says will generate a new revenue stream for affordable housing projects and homelessness prevention. Known colloquially as the “mansion tax,” Measure ULA will impose a 4 percent tax on property sales above $5 million, and a 5.5 percent tax on properties above the $10 million mark.

The tax must be paid by the seller.

The city’s homelessness crisis has ballooned in recent years: Tent cities have popped up in parks, on sidewalks and under freeways. An estimated 42,000 people were homeless in the city of Los Angeles during a point-in-time canvas in February 2022, according to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In 2016, the number was closer to 28,000.

A coalition of housing advocates and labor unions campaigned to put Measure ULA on the city’s Nov. 8 ballot, and the measure passed with 57 percent of the vote. Its proponents initially estimated that the tax would raise up to $1.1 billion for affordable housing initiatives, but this week the city lowered that estimate to $672 million.

Top brokers and real estate agents say the tax is not only shortsighted, but it has prompted a frantic sell-off among the city’s upper echelon of homeowners.

