For Sale: Mansions in Los Angeles at Bargain Prices

Savage Premium Subscription

Millionaire home sellers are slashing prices and sweetening deals this week in Los Angeles, eager to move their properties off the market before a new real estate tax aimed squarely at the rich goes into effect on April 1.

In November, Los Angeles voters backed Measure ULA, a transfer tax on big-ticket property sales that the city says will generate a new revenue stream for affordable housing projects and homelessness prevention. Known colloquially as the “mansion tax,” Measure ULA will impose a 4 percent tax on property sales above $5 million, and a 5.5 percent tax on properties above the $10 million mark.

The tax must be paid by the seller.

The city’s homelessness crisis has ballooned in recent years: Tent cities have popped up in parks, on sidewalks and under freeways. An estimated 42,000 people were homeless in the city of Los Angeles during a point-in-time canvas in February 2022, according to Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority. In 2016, the number was closer to 28,000.

A coalition of housing advocates and labor unions campaigned to put Measure ULA on the city’s Nov. 8 ballot, and the measure passed with 57 percent of the vote. Its proponents initially estimated that the tax would raise up to $1.1 billion for affordable housing initiatives, but this week the city lowered that estimate to $672 million.

Top brokers and real estate agents say the tax is not only shortsighted, but it has prompted a frantic sell-off among the city’s upper echelon of homeowners.

READ MORE

You may like these posts