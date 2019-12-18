BREITBART:

The mainstream media have used the word “historic” to cover every stage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment, giving weight to a process that critics say is purely political and the weakest case ever brought.

Earlier this month, for example, after Democratic staff on the House Judiciary Committee produced a report on the legal and constitutional grounds for impeaching Trump, Politico called it “historic” without further explanation.

The report cited history: it actually used the ill-fated impeachment of President Andrew Johnson in 1868 as a positive precedent, though that impeachment is regarded by scholars as a cautionary tale of what not to do.

In another example, last Friday Bloomberg News called the House Judiciary Committee’s vote on articles of impeachment “historic,” though the party-line vote proceeded exactly as expected and the decision merely moved two articles of impeachment — one for “abuse of power,” one for “obstruction of Congress” — to the full House.