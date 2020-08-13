Gothamist:

A Brooklyn livery cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old passenger in the backseat of his car on Monday night.

Rafael Martinez, a 32-year-old Cypress Hills resident, was taken into custody on Tuesday night on multiple rape and assault charges.

According to police, the girl took a for-hire vehicle from her grandmother’s home near Fort Greene Park to Bed Stuy at 6 p.m. on Monday. At some point during the three mile trip, the victim said, the driver parked the car, entered the rear of the car and raped her in the backseat.

Martinez then got back into the front seat and continued driving her to the destination, police said.

The 12-year-old girl was taken to Woodhull Hospital on Monday night, where she told NYPD detectives about the alleged rape.

The driver works for Evelyn Car Service, a livery cab company based in Prospect Heights.

Read more at Gothamist