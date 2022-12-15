The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi‘s home and battering her elderly husband with a hammer has suffered a traumatic life full of abuse, his son has told DailyMail.com exclusively.

‘There is ‘almost no person on this planet that has gone through so much suffering,’ Nebosvod ‘Sky’ Gonzalez said. ‘If you look into his eyes, you can see he’s such a sad person.

‘He isn’t a danger to society, I don’t even know if he even attacked Mr. Pelosi. For all that we know he was some sort of sex slave, as Elon Musk pointed out.’

DePape, 42, is due in court in San Francisco Wednesday for an arraignment on state charges including attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, and threatening family members of public officials in connection with the October 28 attack on Paul Pelosi, 82.

David DePape, 42, was wearing shorts, sneakers and a sweatshirt when San Francisco cops burst into the Pelosis’ $8million four-bedroom home at around 2.30am on October 28

On the eve of the state hearing, his older son came to his defense.

‘He often told us he was raised in an abusive home and would be physically abused by his grandparents,’ Sky, 19, said.

He said that DePape, 42, told him and his brother Daniel, now 17, that his parents had pawned him off to his grandparents, who were physically abusive.

Instead of staying around to take the abuse, DePape would escape to the ocean to swim until the day was over, Gonzalez said.

When David was a toddler, Gonzalez claimed: ‘His grandmother dumped a pot of boiling water on him. A piece of his clothing melted into his flesh and scarred him for life.’

Gonzalez also claimed that DePape was bullied in school and didn’t have any friends. Because of that, he had a difficult time in his early years.

