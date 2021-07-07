The Daily Mail:

Melania Trump has been spotted visiting her her old stomping grounds in New York City months after leaving the White House and relocating to Palm Beach, Florida.

The former first lady made a rare foray from her Trump Tower residence on Tuesday as she stepped out to run some morning errands in the Big Apple, exclusive DailyMail.com photos show.

The 51-year-old, who has been living in Mar-a-Lago with husband Donald Trump since January, kept it casual but chic in a beige Burberry blazer and all-white ensemble that she matched with $645 Louboutin pointy-toe flats.

Melania was flanked by her security detail as she left the building in a four-car Secret Service convoy just after 8:15am.

She arrived at a private residence on East 76th Street shortly after, where she stayed for two hours before making her way back to Trump Tower.

Her return to New York City comes just one day after her husband Donald Trump was spotted arriving at their Fifth Avenue residence.

The former president traveled back to his home state on Sunday after a speaking at a rally in Sarasota, Florida the previous evening.

He was seen wearing a white MAGA hat as he waved to a group of supporters that had gathered outside the building. Melania and the couple’s son Barron, however, were nowhere to be seen at the time.

The Trumps were largely based in Manhattan before Donald was elected president in 2016.

More at The Daily Mail