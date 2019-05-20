NY POST

Video shows hundreds of illegal immigrants storming a French airport and occupying an entire terminal Sunday demanding to meet with the country’s prime minister. Footage posted on Twitter shows the roughly 500 migrants chanting in Terminal 2 of the Charles de Gaulle airport as about a dozen police officers in tactical gear look on. “France does not belong to the French! Everyone has a right to be here!” one person can be heard yelling into a loudspeaker.

