A “flash mob” of looters were caught on camera ransacking a 7-Eleven in Los Angeles earlier this week — making off with handfuls of cigarettes, snacks and other goods, authorities said.

Video clips released by Los Angeles police show dozens of people, many of them not bothering to hide their faces, grabbing up various items as they swarmed the chain store Monday shortly after midnight in the Harbor Gateway section of the city.

Part of the footage even shows the rowdy bunch going behind the counter that was apparently vacated by 7-Eleven employees and flinging items toward a pack of people on the other side.

