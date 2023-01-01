An NYPD officer on his first day on the job was stabbed in the head with a machete by a 19-year-old who investigators believe may be an Islamic extremist during New Year’s Eve celebrations near Times Square.

The attack happened just after 10 p.m. about eight blocks from Times Square, just outside of the high-security zone where thousands of revelers were screened for weapons as they prepared to ring in 2023.

Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, allegedly approached the officers on 8th Avenue between 51st and 52nd streets armed with a large knife that he used to slash two of them, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at an overnight press conference.

Another officer fired on the suspect, hitting him in the shoulder. All of the injured were taken to Bellevue Hospital where they are in serious but stable condition.

The rookie cop, identified by Mayor Eric Adams as Paul, suffered a ‘large laceration’ and a skull fracture,’ Sewell said.

