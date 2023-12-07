Footage shows dozens of Gaza men said to have surrendered to IDF; reportedly may be Hamas suspects

תמונות משנות תודעה: עשרות עצורים עזתים, ייתכן מחבלי חמאס, נתפסו או נכנעו, למרות ההתחייבות "לא נרים דגל לבן, לא ניכנע".

לצד צילום מפקדת צפון של חמאס במנהרות, חשיפת הקבלות ע"ש בנו של הניה, כיבוש כיכר פלסטין בעזה, כל אלו משנים תודעה. pic.twitter.com/gWADK72o9P — Baruch Yedid, ברוך ידיד, باروخ يديد (@BaruchYedid) December 7, 2023

Several clips filmed in Gaza uploaded onto social media over the last several hours show how the IDF has rounded up dozens of Palestinians — said in Hebrew media reports to be possible Hamas suspects — who have surrendered themselves to Israeli troops in Jabaliya and other areas in the northern Strip.The young Palestinian men are seen stripped down to their underwear, blindfolded and with their hands tied behind their backs.In one clip, a group of them are seen being transported in the back of an Israeli military vehicle.The IDF has not yet commented on the apparent mass arrests.

READ MORE