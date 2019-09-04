NEW YORK POST:

Aerial footage reveals the landscape devastated by Hurricane Dorian after the storm wreaked havoc in the Bahamas.

The storm battered the Bahamas for more than a day and a half with winds up to 185 mph, leaving behind flooded neighborhoods, thousands of damaged homes and a ravaged coastline.

“It’s total devastation. It’s decimated. Apocalyptic,” said Lia Head-Rigby, who helps run a hurricane relief group. “It’s not rebuilding something that was there; we have to start again.”

The Red Cross said Tuesday the storm wiped out or severely damaged about 45 percent of the homes on Grand Bahama and Abaco.

But the full extent of the damage to the island destination has yet to be assessed as rescue crews have yet to reach some of the more devastated areas.