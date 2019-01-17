USA TODAY:

Americans experience more food recalls today than they did five years ago, particularly when it comes to meat and poultry, a government watchdog analysis found.

Meat and poultry recalls increased by two-thirds from 2013 to 2018, while food recalls overall edged up 10 percent, according to the report published Thursday by the U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG).

The group claims the numbers prove more could be done to protect the public against contaminations like E. coli and salmonella. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 48 million people get sick, 128,000 are hospitalized and 3,000 die from foodborne disease each year in the United States.

“We need to be looking for these farm-to-fork preventative solutions that are logical,” said Adam Garber, PIRG’s consumer watchdog. “By doing that, we can protect people’s health.”

The analysis follows a year full of food-safety scares. Two E. coli contaminations in romaine lettuce left five dead and more than 100 hospitalized, while Americans purged their leafy greens. A salmonella outbreak in raw beef sickened 246 people and caused 12 million pounds of beef to be discarded.