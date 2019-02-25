CBS NEWS:

Researchers at UT-Southwestern are looking at long-term effects of food additives and preservatives.

The research focuses on inorganic phosphates, which are added to foods like cereals, packaged snacks and sodas.

“Inorganic phosphates are added to foods help preserve color, freshness, taste and texture,” Dr. Lona Sandon, Assistant Professor at UT-Southwestern’s Clinical Nutrition Department told CBS 11.

These synthetic phosphates, like other food additives, are FDA approved and considered safe to eat, but researchers like Dr. Lona Sandon say researchers don’t really know its long term effects.

In a study published in the journal Circulation, the team found mice eating foods high in inorganic phosphates became less active.

They were less active, ate more food and their ability to burn fat decreased according to the study’s senior author Dr. Wanpen Vongpatanasin.

“That is suggesting that phosphate additives can actually reduce fitness and make our body age for ten years without doing anything wrong other than taking those additives,” Dr. Vongpatanasin said.