BREITBART:

Farmers in the east of Germany are warning of widespread crop failures due to a lack of rainfall in the region.

Things may soon go from bad to worse for shoppers in Germany and beyond as farmers in the east of the country warn that a lack of rainfall could result in crop failures.

While no doubt a nightmarish scenario for farmers at the best of times, these potential crop failures come at a time of a spiralling food crisis, thanks in large part to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and associated sanctions war — which is limiting the exports of grain and fertiliser to Europe and the wider world.

According to a report by Die Welt, farmers in the German regions of Brandenburg, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania have seen their soil massively dry out thanks to a serious lack of rainfall in March.

As a result, the cultivation of a variety of crops is now in danger, with low yields expected as a result of the drought.

One crop thought to be badly affected is sunflower, which is likely to cause distress to shoppers throughout Europe who are already facing an acute shortage of sunflower oil — a sizable amount of which comes from Ukraine and Russia.

READ MORE