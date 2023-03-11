Newsmax

After liberal activist actress Jane Fonda joked abortion advocates should resort to “murder” to defend abortion rights, she is now telling critics to take a joke. “While women’s reproductive rights are a very serious issue and extremely important to me, my comment on ‘The View’ was obviously made in jest,” Fonda told Fox News in a statement. “My body language and tone made it clear to those in the room — and to anyone watching — that I was using hyperbole to make a point. “Women across the country are facing real threats when it comes to our bodies, and people lose faith in our mission to protect women when others choose to focus on tangential issues and passing jokes instead of the actual problem at hand.”

Read more