As Cassandra Fairbanks posted earlier – USA Today and its affiliates will no longer run the Dilbert comic strip over online commentary about race relations by its creator, Scott Adams.

Scott announced last week that he was giving up on race relations.

Adams said during one of his livestreams that all of the viral videos of black people beating up white people had led him to believe that the two races cannot live together peacefully.

Here is what Scott Adams told his audience from the Twitter video below.

Scott Adams: So if nearly half of all blacks are not okay with white people, according to this poll not according to me. According to this poll, that’s a hate group. That’s a hate group, and I don’t want to have anything to do with them. And I would say, based on the current way things are going, the best advice I would give to white people is to get the hell away. Away from black people. Just get the fuck away. Wherever you have to go, just get away, because there’s no fixing this. This can’t be fixed. This can’t be fixed. You just have to escape. So that’s what I did. I went to a neighborhood where I have a very low black population, because, unfortunately, there’s a high correlation between the density and this is according to Don Lemon, by the way. So here I’m just quoting Don Lemon when he notes that when he lived in a mostly black neighborhood, there were a bunch of problems that he didn’t see in white neighborhoods. So even Don Lemon sees a big difference in your own quality of living based on where you live and who’s there. So I think it makes no sense whatsoever as a white citizen of America to try to help black citizens anymore. It doesn’t make sense. It’s no longer a rational impulse. And so I’m going to back off from being helpful to black America, because it doesn’t seem like it pays off. Like, I’ve been doing it all my life, and the only outcome is I get called a racist. That’s the only outcome. It makes no sense to help black Americans if you’re white. It’s over. Don’t don’t even think it’s worth trying. Totally not trying. And there we go. You didn’t expect that today, did you? But those who don’t want to focus on education, you just need to get away from them. Just get as much distance as you can. That’s my recommendation. And I’m also really sick of seeing video after video of black Americans beating up non black citizens. I’m you know, I realize it’s anecdotal and, you know, it doesn’t give me a full picture of what’s happening, but every damn day, I look on social media, and there’s some black person beating the shit out of some white person. I’m kind of over it. I’m over it, right? So I quit.

The comic book creator also said that white people should stop trying to help black people and cited a poll that found only 53 percent of black people agree with the phrase “it’s okay to be white.”

