CBS NEW YORK:

New video surfaced Tuesday evening of more NYPD officers being doused with water.

The most recent incident in Queens has compelled lawmakers to announce a new bill that cracks down on anyone who disrespects the badge, CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge reported.

Police are on the hunt for a person caught on camera throwing water at traffic cops, who are seen just doing their jobs on a corner in Woodhaven.

There have been at least four separate cases in recent weeks of citizens showing contempt for officers, prompting some fed-up lawmakers to say enough is enough. They want anyone who does it to go to jail.