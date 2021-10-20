PJ Media

Following a growing trend, several Ohio hospitals are allowing staff who have already recovered from COVID-19 infections to defer their mandated vaccines. Premier Health, Kettering Health and the Dayton Children’s Hospital networks have all set a December 1 deadline for workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and all three networks are now accepting proof of natural immunity as a reason to defer compliance. “Natural immunity” refers to testing positive for coronavirus-targeting antibodies following a COVID-19 infection. “This pathway was created because there is evidence that there is protection that arises from a previous infection,” explained Dr. Roberto Colón, chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital. A major study out of Israel made waves last month when it showed natural immunity to be a superior defense against COVID-19 infection, even better than vaccination. Many Americans have been arguing that vaccine mandates are unnecessary for people with natural immunity but have had to fight simply to have their argument heard. In July of 2020, a professor at the University of California-Irvine, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, sued to be exempted from the school’s vaccination mandate because he had already recovered from COVID-19. A judge dismissed his case, but last August, another professor, Todd Zywicki, similarly sued George Mason University. (He dropped his lawsuit after the university mooted the issue by granting him a “medical exemption.”) Last month, six Los Angeles Police Department officers filed a suit against the city’s employee vaccine mandate. The complaint states that “The city does not and cannot point to any evidence that vaccinated individuals have longer lasting or more complete immunity than those who have recovered from COVID.” This statement contradicts the preferred rationale of pro-vaccine authoritarians, who claim that the jabs are necessary because no one knows how long protection created by recovery from COVID infection lasts. But the very same argument is true of the vaccines, which are already confirmed to lose effectiveness after six months. Even the patron saint of medical fascism, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci, admits that natural immunity might well be as effective as immunization. “It is conceivable that you got infected, you’re protected,” allows Fauci, “but you may not be protected for an indefinite period of time.”

