NEW YORK POST:

Fox News host Geraldo Rivera said Wednesday on FNC’s “The Story” that the “Freedom Convoy” truckers in Canada are thugs terrorizing the residents of Ottawa.

Rivera said, “One man’s freedom is another man’s oppression. Their behavior has been nothing short of thuggish in Ottawa. They kept people in the neighborhood awake all night, revving their engines, blowing their horns. They’ve deprived Ottawa of business, of tens of millions of dollars, now they’re blockading the international bridges.”

MORE AT BREITBART