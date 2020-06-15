Breitbart:

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” Robert Gates, who served as Defense Secretary under both President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, praised President Donald Trump’s foreign policy decisions.

In 2014, Gates wrote of Joe Biden, “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

On Trump, Gates said, “Unlike his three predecessors, and I write about this in the book, at least he hasn’t started any new wars, and he has robustly funded the military. I supported his outreach to North Korea. It hasn’t come to anything, but I thought that was a bold move, and everything else had failed in the previous 25 years.

