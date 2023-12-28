Fmr BLM Leader to Newsmax: Trump Best Candidate for Black Community

Donald Trump is the “best current candidate for the black community” and speaks “directly to the needs of black people very loud and clear,” said Mark Fisher, a former leader of a Black Lives Matter (BLM) chapter in Rhode Island, on Newsmax.

“He’s not duplicitous about it,” Fisher said Wednesday during an appearance on “National Report.”

“His record is proven, and it precedes him. He’s done more for Black people than any other president than I can think of in my lifetime, so I want to give him another opportunity.”

President Joe Biden won support from 92% of Black voters in the 2020 presidential election but a new survey released in mid-December showed that that base could be shrinking ahead of the 2024 race.

A survey from GenFoward released Dec. 12 found that if the presidential election were held today, 17% of Black voters said they would cast their ballot for Trump. Meanwhile, 20% said they would vote for someone else other than Trump or Biden, and 63% said they would support Biden.

Fisher said he isn’t a Republican or Democrat but he’s “tired of people cashing in on American division.”

