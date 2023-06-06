Former Trump administration Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said he’d “bet” there’ll soon be an indictment of the former president.

In an interview on CBS Mornings, Barr was pressed about a Monday meeting between three of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers and special counsel Jack Smith regarding possible criminal charges for Trump’s handling of classified documents seized at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in August 2022.

“I’ve said for a while this is the most dangerous legal risk facing the president. … There’s substantial evidence there,” Barr said, adding about a possible indictment in the case, “If I had to bet, I’d bet it’s near.”

“This is not a case of the Department of Justice conducting a witch hunt,” Barr said. “In fact, they approached this very delicately and with deference to the president.”

Barr added that if Trump hadn’t “jerked them around for a year and a half,” he thinks this would have “gone nowhere.”

According to news outlet The Messenger, there’s also a second grand jury is meeting in South Florida to hear evidence in the special counsel investigation.

