Twitter was abuzz Thursday night after an insect twice landed on Michael Bloomberg’s face during his speech at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

The flying bug, presumably a fly, first came to rest above the billionaire’s right eye before briefly stopping above his upper lip as the former Big Apple mayor ripped President Trump’s business acumen.

Some Twitter users considered the unexpected bug landing the highlight of the night.

“The fly on Bloomberg’s face stole the show tonight,” wrote one user.

Another said: “The fly on Bloomberg’s face has been the most interesting part so far!”

A third person, apparently unmoved by either 2020 presidential candidate, declared, “I would vote for the fly on Mike Bloomberg’s face.”

Despite the bug, Bloomberg continued his speech unimpeded.

