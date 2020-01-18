WebMD:

Influenza is still going strong in the United States and isn’t expected to slow down for at least several more weeks, according to a report from the CDC.

What’s more, this season’s vaccine is only a 58% match for the B strain of flu, known as B/Victoria, that is hitting children especially hard.

“It’s not a very good match for B/Victoria,” Anthony Fauci, MD, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN. “It’s not an awful match, but it’s not a very good match.”

Nationally, the predominant virus is B/Victoria, followed by A(H1N1)pdm09 viruses, with the dominant virus varying by region and age group. Other strains of A and B have been seen in low numbers.

“Key indicators that track flu activity remain high, but indicators that track severity are not high at this point in the season,” the CDC says in the report.