Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition boxing match with John Gotti III ended with an all-out brawl between both fighter’s camps Sunday night at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla.

Floyd Mayweather’s exhibition fight with John Gotti III ends in massive brawl 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/dsfE5Mn4Oi — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) June 12, 2023

The fight descended into chaos when referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight with less than a minute left in the sixth round.

Gotti, the grandson of New York mob boss John Gotti, seemingly said “f—k you” to Mayweather as he was disqualified for holding.

That’s when all hell broke loose.

Gotti III, 30, charged past Bayless toward Mayweather, 46, and landed a few punches before the fighters were pulled away from each other.

