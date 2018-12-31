NEW YORK POST:

Floyd Mayweather just got paid millions of dollars to destroy Tenshin in less than a round. The greatest businessman in history. #Rizin14 pic.twitter.com/a5rzupGaJq — Sheldan Keay (@SheldanKeay) December 31, 2018

Floyd Mayweather knocked Tenshin Nasukawa out in the opening round as their big-money fight turned into a farce.

Kickboxing star Nasukawa was left crying in his own corner after being sent tumbling to the canvas three times in the first two minutes of the fight on New Year’s Eve in Saitama, Japan.

Mayweather, 41, boasted about earning $9 million dollars to take on Japan’s golden boy — and he collected his money with minimum fuss after making his opponent look foolish.

When the first bell sounded the unbeaten five-weight class boxing champion strolled out with a grin on his face as his 20-year-old opponent took to the center of the ring.

The American, who in the hours before the contest posted a video on Instagram advertising his strip club, then showed his disdain as he pawed out his hand and failed to throw a single punch for the opening 30 seconds.

Nasukawa looked completely out of his depth in his first boxing fight, swinging wildly in an attempt to land a blow on his opponent.

One landed on the glove of Mayweather, and that appeared to sting him into action as he returned with a sharp flurry to deck the home favorite with a short left to the body.