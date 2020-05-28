Daily Mail:

Mayor Jacob Frey said he considers Floyd’s death a murder because the arresting officer ‘killed someone’

He said Floyd, who died during his arrest on Monday, would still be alive today had he been a white man

The 46-year-old was arrested outside a Minneapolis deli after he allegedly tried to pay with a fake $20 bill

The Mayor of Minneapolis says he believes George Floyd would still be alive today if he had been white, as it’s revealed the 46-year-old black man was arrested and pinned to the ground by cops for allegedly trying to pay at a local deli with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Floyd, a father of two, died on Monday night after a white police officer knelt on his neck for eight minutes in an incident that was captured on video and has sparked violent protests and riots around the country.

In widely circulated footage of his arrest, Floyd was seen on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back as white officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the pavement until he lost consciousness.

His limp body was later seen being placed onto a stretcher and taken to the hospital where he died shortly after.

In an interview with CBS This Morning on Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said he considers Floyd’s death to be a murder.

‘I’m not a prosecutor, but let me be clear. The arresting officer killed someone,’ he said.

‘He’d be alive today if he were white.’

