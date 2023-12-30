Florida woman sues Hershey for $5M over ‘misleading’ Reese’s packaging that ‘trick’ customers

She was tricked by this treat.A Florida woman is taking on The Hershey Company, claiming it has “tricked” customers through “misleading” packaging on Reese’s seasonal-shaped chocolates.Cynthia Kelly, of Tampa, is suing the chocolate giant for $5 million because she claims the packaging and the actual contents don’t match.For example, the pumpkin-shaped chocolate does not have eyes and nose cutouts like the packaging suggests, and the football shape is like an egg, according to the lawsuit, filed in Florida’s Middle District Court.“Hershey’s labels for the Products are materially misleading and numerous consumers have been tricked and misled by the pictures on the Products’ packaging,” the lawsuit, viewed by The Post, said.“This is a class action against Hershey for falsely representing several Reese’s Peanut Butter products as containing explicitly carved-out artistic designs when there are no such carvings in the actual products,” the suit said.

