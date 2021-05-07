Fox News:

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the election bill into law Thursday

For at least two Florida counties, the new voting law means losing millions in private grant money bankrolled mostly by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, and closing the spigot for more private dollars to fund election administration.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, signed the bill Thursday that includes provisions such as adding voter ID requirements to absentee voting and limiting ballot harvesting. The law also outright bans private money from being used to pay for local elections.

“No agency or state or local official responsible for conducting elections, including, but not limited to, a supervisor of elections, may solicit, accept, use, or dispose of any donation in the form of money, grants, property, or personal services from an individual or a nongovernmental entity for the purpose of funding election-related expenses or voter education, voter outreach, or registration programs,” the legislation read.

The Zuckerberg-financed Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) gave almost $400 million to election jurisdictions across the United States, asserting it was to assist election offices amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Republicans countered the money disproportionately went to turn out the vote in heavily blue areas of the country. The CTCL money went to 49 states across 2,500 jurisdictions for election administration to pay for additional polling places, ballot drop boxes, “voter education” and other matters.

Officials from Palm Beach County – which got $6.8 million in CTCL grants—and Miami-Dade County—which got $2.4 million—told Fox News last week the leftover funds would be used to pay for future elections.

Miami-Dade, which did not get the grant money until Oct. 15, did not spend any of it for the 2020 election.

“We will not use or dispose of any unspent funds now that the law is in effect,” Robert Rodriguez, assistant deputy supervisor of elections for Miami-Dade County, told Fox News after DeSantis signed the bill. “The unspent funds will be returned.”

The money was going to be spent mostly on additional election equipment, Rodriguez said.

The Foundation for Government Accountability, a Florida-based government watchdog, that has researched how the Zuckerberg-funded grants were used, praised the legislation for blocking all private funds going to election administration.

More at Fox News