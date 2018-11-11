Associated Press

Officials say a Florida trapper has captured a record-setting python as part of a program to remove the invasive species from the Everglades. A South Florida Water Management District news release says Kyle Penniston captured a 17-foot, 5-inch (5.3-meter) female Burmese python while hunting on district lands in Miami-Dade County late Monday. Officials say the snake weighed in at 120 pounds (54 kilograms). It’s the third caught as part of the Python Elimination Program that measured more than 17 feet.

READ MORE AT NY POST