A Florida high school history teacher has been arrested for having sexual correspondence with two female students, aged 18 and 14, and allegedly molesting the 14-year-old at the school, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Warning: This Story Contains Disturbing Details.

On Thursday, the PCSO arrested 39-year-old Derek Stribling of Lakeland hours after receiving word of his sexually explicit messages, WTSP reported. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd noted that Stribling is a history teacher, dean of students, basketball coach, and life-management coach at Crossroads Christian School in Lakeland, according to a press conference shared by WTVT.

The 18-year-old girl, identified by Judd as “Victim Number One,” was one of Stribling’s students at the school and informed investigators that on Valentine’s Day, the 39-year-old teacher requested her phone number, authorities said. “He reportedly told her he could check up on her following an argument she had with her dad, investigators said,” according to WTSP.

“Stribling told the victim that she had a ‘D’ in his class, and she could get extra credit to help her grades,” the sheriff’s office told the outlet via email. “He initiated a sexual conversation via text and on the FaceTime app.”

Investigators said Stribling pleasured himself while showing the student his private regions. He also attempted to get the 18-year-old to meet him for oral sex in a hotel parking lot, but the student refused to go, the PCSO said. Judd said she declined because he was married.

