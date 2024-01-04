Florida Surgeon General calls for halt to COVID-19 vaccine usage after FDA said he spread misinformation

Florida State Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is calling on healthcare providers to halt the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines, citing purported health risks labeled “misinformation” by federal officials.

In a bulletin issued Wednesday, Ladapo claimed the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not shown evidence that coronavirus vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna have been assessed for “nucleic acid contaminants” that could cause cancer. Disputing claims by the FDA that such risk is “implausible,” Ladapo called for an immediate stoppage to the use of the approved mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

“I am calling for a halt to the use of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines,” the Florida surgeon general said in a statement.

“The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have always played it fast and loose with COVID-19 vaccine safety, but their failure to test for DNA integration with the human genome — as their own guidelines dictate — when the vaccines are known to be contaminated with foreign DNA is intolerable,” he asserted.

