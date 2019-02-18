DAILYMAIL.COM

The boy was removed from class at Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland

Arrested by the school resource officer and taken to a juvenile detention center

He said ‘the flag and national anthem were offensive to black people’

Substitute teacher filed a report saying she asked him ‘why if it was so bad here he did not go to another place to live’ before calling the office to deal with him

The boy, who doesn’t normally stand, was charged with disrupting a school function and resisting arrest without violence

His mom said any disciplinary action should have been ‘handled differently’

Students do not have to participate but the substitute teacher ‘wasn’t aware’

A Florida student aged just 11 has been arrested after refusing to recite the Pledge of Allegiance, calling it racist to black people and then allegedly threatening his teacher. The schoolboy was kicked out of class Lawton Chiles Middle Academy in Lakeland after refusing to stand, Bay News 9 reports. He was arrested by the school resource officer and taken to a juvenile detention center after allegedly refusing to follow multiple commands. According to the arrest affidavit he also repeatedly called school leaders racist and threatened to get staff fired.

