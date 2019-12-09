FOX NEWS:

A Florida sheriff personally escorted a man into jail for failing to provide enough food for his “extremely emaciated” dog, warning neglectful pet owners that “if this is how you treat your dog … this is how we treat you.”

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey on Thursday posted a photo of himself and Cpl. Chris Sauro of the Animal Cruelty Investigative Unit leading a handcuffed Ronald Peacock, who police said unsuccessfully tried to flee arresting officers, into the county jail.

Peacock was initially issued a citation and told to get his mixed-breed dog, Thor, to a veterinarian within 48 hours, Ivey wrote on Facebook. Officers returned for a follow-up inspection and learned that while Thor had been taken to a vet, he was only given vaccinations and heart-worm treatment.

Peacock told officers he couldn’t afford Thor’s medication or the amount of food needed to bring the dog’s weight up to a healthy level, “so he was not going to do anything further,” Ivey said.