New York Post:

Florida has announced it will roll out highway checkpoints to screen New York motorists fleeing the coronavirus hot spot for the Sunshine State.

The checkpoint will be created on Interstate 95 in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus through the state’s northern border, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Saturday.

“I think it’s in everybody’s interest that we deal with the spread that we have here now, try to blunt it, flatten the curve, but we don’t allow importing new infections,” the governor said, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

