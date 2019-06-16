TOWNHALL.COM

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Friday signed a controversial bill that prevents cities throughout the Sunshine State to declare themselves “sanctuary cities.” Instead, the bill mandates cities and law enforcement personnel cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). “I am proud to sign the bill presented to me by the Florida Legislature to uphold the rule of law and ensure that no city or county jurisdiction can get in the way of Florida’s cooperation with our federal partners to enforce immigration law,” DeSantis said in a statement on Friday. “This is about public safety, not about politics. We must do everything within our power, and use all the tools available to us, to ensure that our communities are safe.”

