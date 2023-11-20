Florida rapper caught on security footage gunning down manager in street before being run over by car

A Florida rapper faces murder charges after she allegedly gunned down her manager in the middle of the street — a killing which was caught in startling security footage, according to police.

Kevhani Camilla Hicks, 27, who goes by Key Vhani onstage, was filmed shooting her manager multiple times on Oct. 9 in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami after he and another man accosted her on the street.

In footage obtained by NBC Miami, Hicks was seen stepping out of a white car with her manager before the two appeared to get into an argument and began hitting each other.

Another man then climbed out of a rear door and joined the melee against Hicks, and the two finally threw her to the ground and pinned her there.

