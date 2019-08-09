FOX BUSINESS:

State governments can benefit greatly from an influx of movers – enjoying everything from increased tax revenues to new business activity.

Recently, changes to the U.S. tax code have encouraged an increasing number of people to move – taking their cash to lower-tax states like Florida.

As it turns out, however, Florida has been banking on moving trends even prior to the implementation of the new tax law.

According to a new study from LendingTree, which analyzed IRS data from 2016, Florida is the number one largest beneficiary from relocations out of all 50 states – by a landslide.