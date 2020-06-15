USA Today:

– Oluwatoyin Salau, a 19-year-old protester who begged for justice in the wake of Black lives lost, has died.

Police and her family confirmed the death Monday morning.

Salau was found dead Saturday night after she went missing more than a week ago, on June 6, family members told the Tallahassee Democrat, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Salau was one of two homicide victims discovered Saturday night in southeast Tallahassee, a couple miles from where she was last seen at a library.

Victoria “Vicki” Sims, 75, who also had been reported missing, was the second victim. She was a retired state worker and grandmother well-known for her volunteerism and work in local Democratic politics.

Police identified the suspect as Aaron Glee Jr, 49, who had been arrested twice recently for violent offenses.

