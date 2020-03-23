NY POST

A local Florida politician has apologized for telling a public meeting that blowing a hairdryer up your nose can cure the coronavirus. Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper bragged about his background as a paramedic as he hailed the madcap “cure” that he saw “one of the foremost doctors who has studied the coronavirus” reveal on cable TV. “This sounds really goofy — and it did to me too — but it works,” he told Friday’s meeting of his commission, as caught on video. “The answer was you use a blow dryer. You hold a blow dryer up to your face and you inhale with your nose and it kills all the viruses in your nose,” he insisted.

