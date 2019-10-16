New York Post:

Shocking bodycam footage shows a Florida cop pushing an 18-year-old off a roof as his colleague shouts, “Push him off!”

The unidentified teen, accused of taking his girlfriend’s car without permission, was cornered by cops in Florida as he sat calmly on the edge of a first-story roof in Kissimmee, according to WFTV.

“Now you have no choice to jump down, right?” an officer who climbed up to approach him said in what was initially a calm exchange.

Sgt. Anthony Amada, one of two cops on the ground, aimed a Taser at him and repeatedly commanded his officer, “Just push him off! Push him off!”

The teen sounded confused and appeared eager to tell the officers he was not resisting and wanted to get down by climbing through a window, the footage released to WFTV shows.