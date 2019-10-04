NBC NEWS:

A Florida mother is accused of trying to kill her four children by slamming her minivan into a palm tree after accelerating to “a high rate of speed.”

Calicia Williams, 36, was charged with four counts of attempted murder after Ocala police said she deliberately crashed her white Pontiac minivan with her four children inside.

Investigators determined by tire marks that the vehicle was steered directly toward the tree after jumping a curb and plowing through a grass median. There were no signs Williams tried to hit the brakes, an arrest affidavit said.

While they were being treated, “Williams was observed making spontaneous utterances,” police said. She told them that her husband caused the crash by putting a hex on her, adding that she had marijuana in her system.