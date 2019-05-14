TAMPA BAY TIMES:

Gov. Ron DeSantis could soon sign legislation that creates a statewide registry for pimps and johns in an effort to crack down on human trafficking. But Florida officials are not stopping there.

With their eyes on the Super Bowl and WrestleMania, both of which the state will host in 2020, officials are looking for new ways to ensure victims are not trafficked for sex or labor.

“As I always say, every issue does not necessarily need a law if people are willing to take on these issues voluntarily,” Attorney General Ashley Moody, who chairs the statewide Council on Human Trafficking, said Friday during a meeting of the panel.

Some things, however, are being put into state law.

During this year’s legislative session, for example, one of the last bills passed would create new requirements for the operation of massage parlors, strip clubs and hotels.

“The human trafficking bill that ultimately passed both chambers is an example of why you do not quit until the last minute of session,” Moody said.

Under the bill, strip club owners and operators would be charged with misdemeanors if they do not keep records of their employees’ driver licenses or documents with photo IDs and age verification.