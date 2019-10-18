Fox News

A 26-year-old Florida man has been accused of failing to tell three women that he was HIV positive before they had sex, authorities said. Gentry Burns, of Ormond Beach, was charged Thursday with violating Florida’s HIV disclosure law. He was in jail on unrelated assault charges. “Detectives confirmed through subpoenaed medical records that Burns was diagnosed HIV positive in January 2014,” said Andrew Gant, a spokesman for the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

