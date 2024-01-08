Florida man sentenced to 10 years for J6, carrying pepper spray, avoiding arrest

On Thursday, the Department of Justice sentenced a Florida man to 10 years in prison on charges relating to the January 6 protest at the US Capitol in 2021.Christopher Worrell, 52, of Naples, Florida, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on multiple felony counts that included assaulting a group of police officers with a deadly and dangerous weapon. Worrell deployed pepper spray on a line of police officers at the Capitol on the west plaza, according to the Department of Justice.In addition to the prison term, US District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth ordered 36 months of supervised release, restitution of $2,000, and a $610 special assessment.

Prosecutors said that Worrell, who is affiliated the the Proud Boys, became a fugitive after he had been convicted on charges on May 12, 2023. Worrell cut off his ankle monitor in a Walmart parking lot on August 14, 2023, four days before his scheduled sentencing date.Worrell was apprehended at his residence in Naples, Florida, six weeks after an FBI manhunt was initiated in response to his disappearance. The FBI discovered night-vision goggles, a wallet containing approximately $4,000 in cash, and a bag containing new camping equipment. Authorities said that Worrell was found unresponsive and later confessed that he had fabricated an opioid overdose as a “delay tactic.”

