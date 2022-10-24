A Florida man has confessed to killing a bicyclist — blaming “the ills of society” for bashing him with a tire iron more than 10 times in the random attack.

Jermaine Adrian Bennett was charged with first-degree murder in the brutal death of 49-year-old Jeffrey Chapman in Clearwater on Friday morning, Fox 13 News reported.

Deputy Police Chief Michael Walek said Bennett told detectives he killed Chapman because the “ills of society had gotten to him.”

“I want to make it clear that this was a totally random act. The victim was not targeted. It was a chance encounter that turned deadly while the victim was simply trying to ride his bike home,” Walek said.

Police are still searching for a second suspect in the homicide, said the deputy chief, who urged the man to turn himself in.

