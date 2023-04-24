A 38-year-old Florida man, Joseph Killins, has been arrested and charged with a host of offenses, including aggravated battery with a weapon and armed sexual battery, in connection to the April 18 kidnapping and rape of a woman in her 20s working as a DoorDash driver.

The New York Post reports the woman was working as a food delivery driver in the Tampa area and around 11 pm she was allegedly taken at gunpoint by the suspect to the Belara Lakes Apartment complex and sexually assaulted. The woman’s family located her after she was in distress and arrived to rescue her and the suspect allegedly opened fire on her kin after they found her.

While it is unclear how her family knew she was in distress, they were able to locate her using her cellphone’s location app. Upon their arrival at the location, the suspect allegedly started firing. One round reportedly hit a relative of the victim’s girlfriend.

According to police, “The victim’s family, who had been tracking her phone, arrived and rescued her from the car. Killins responded by firing multiple times. We’re grateful to Tampa Police for their work to hold the perpetrator accountable and we strongly hope justice is served.”

After the encounter, the suspect fled.

DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said, “We are appalled by this heinous and abhorrent crime. No one should ever have to endure something as horrific as this and we’re here to support the Dasher in any way we can.”

