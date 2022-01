NEW YORK POST:

A shocking video shows a Florida man as he creeps up behind an unsuspecting woman at a bus stop and tries to strangle her with a shoelace – before pummeling her as she fights for her life.

Aaron K. Quinones, 27, was slapped with an attempted felony murder charge after the brazen broad daylight attack at a Miami-Dade Transit Bus Stop, cops said.

Miami-Dade Police Department said the 26-year-old victim was waiting for the bus on Jan. 2 at 11 a.m. when she was attacked.

