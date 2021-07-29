The New York Post:

A Florida man was reportedly beaten to a pulp and rendered unrecognizable to his family when he asked his neighbors to turn down their loud music.

Frank Penkava, 42, of Hollywood, was placed in a medically induced coma at Memorial Regional Hospital with multiple fractures in his face after the brutal beatdown on June 14, NBC Miami reported.

On Tuesday, he remained hospitalized as doctors wait for him to stabilize before they can operate, according to WPLG.

“My son has a little boy. He is going to be 4 years old — he is beautiful and he may never know his dad,” Penkava’s mother, Joan, told the news outlet.

“We don’t know what damage has been done mentally, let alone all of the physical issues he has. It’s very disheartening,” she added.

Doctors are monitoring the man’s brain activity to check on possible permanent brain damage, the station reported.

His sister, Gina Horvath, said he has several broken bones and also contracted an infection at the hospital.

“He continues to fight every day but he’s very, very sick,” she told WPLG.

