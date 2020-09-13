New York Post:

A maskless Florida man punched and spat on a 70-year-old man at a convenience store last week after being asked to social distance, authorities said.

The victim, who was not identified, asked Rovester Ingram to step away while they were inside the store at a Citgo gas station on Thursday because Ingram was not wearing a mask, Winter Park Police said in a statement.

Ingram followed the victim outside the store and started punching him in the face, police said. The victim went back into the store to get away, but Ingram followed him and continued his attack.

After shoving the victim to the ground, Ingram grabbed the man’s hair and pulled him outside the store, over the sidewalk, and into a parking space where he continued to beat the man, according to police.

