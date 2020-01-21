Fox News

A Florida man attempted a “not so great escape” last week when he tried hiding from deputies underwater in a pond – an “action movie” stunt that officials easily foiled when he came up for air, authorities said. Daniel Christopher Booth, 36, had warrants out for his arrest in Baker County for selling methamphetamine, the Suwanee County Sheriff’s Office wrote Wednesday on Facebook. When a deputy attempted to arrest Booth at his job at a solar power plant, the sheriff’s office said, the 36-year-old ran away and dove into a pond. “Now we can only assume that Mr. Booth has seen one too many action movies and thought he could hide from the K9 teams, from Suwannee CI and Mayo CI by hiding under the water in a pond,” the post read.

